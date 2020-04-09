India shall do everything to help in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi to Prez Trump

File Photo

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. In response to US President Donald Trump thanking India for decision on hydroxychloroquine, Mr. Modi said in a tweet that Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever. He said times like these bring friends closer and together, this fight shall be won.

The US President had earlier thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ saying it will not be forgotten. He said Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity in the fight against the pandemic