India sends 7th batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan consisting six tons of essential medicines

Staff Reporter

India supplied the seventh batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan yesterday, consisting of six tons of essential medicines. This is part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance. It was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches. This includes essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, anf five lakh doses of COVID vaccine.

These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

In order to ensure food security in Afghanistan, India has provided food assistance of 35 thousand tonnes of wheat. Moreover, in the wake of recent tragic earthquake, India, as the first responder, supplied almost 28 tons of earthquake relief assistance in two relief flights. India is also in the process of shipping more medical and wheat assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with UN agencies on ground.