India sends 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan

WEB DESK

Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from India yesterday, the first to arrive in the country.

The vaccines were produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the AstraZenecca/Oxford University vaccine for mid- and low-income countries.

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation program at the health ministry said , health workers, security force members, teachers and government employees would receive the vaccine first, .

The Afghan government has already trained 1,000 people to deliver the vaccine out of the 3,000 that will be needed to carry out its vaccination drive.

Afghanistan has had 55,335 COVID-19 cases and 2,410 deaths from the disease, according to the health ministry.