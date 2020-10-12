“India sees Kuwait as trusted partner in achieving energy security”

WEB DESK

New Delhi sees Kuwait as an important and trusted partner in achieving energy security.

This was conveyed by the Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan to the gulf country’s Oil Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel today.

Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, held discussions with his counterpart on how to enhance the energy partnership between the two countries, including two-way investments in the oil and gas sector.

The Minister also offered condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on the passing away of former Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah last month.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait thanked Hon.

@rashtrapatibhvn,, PM Shri @narendramodi and people of India for their condolences. He stated that India Kuwait relations are historic and will continue to progress for mutual benefit.