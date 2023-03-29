India-Russia discuss initiatives related to intelligent transport systems

AMN / WEB DESK

The first meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Roads and Intelligent Transport Systems was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was organised with the objective to establish a long-term and effective bilateral relationship of communication and cooperation in the road transportation, logistics, Intelligent Transport System and green mobility sector.

In the meeting, both countries discussed various initiatives related to intelligent transport systems, green mobility, road safety, and technology implementation in the road transport and highways sector. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that the discussions paved the way for prolonged collaboration between India and Russia for the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services in road transportation development.