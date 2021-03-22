Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2021 09:52:40      انڈین آواز

India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks

Published On:

WEB DESK

The Union government on Monday advised states to administer the second dose of Covishield at an interval of 4-8 weeks instead of the earlier bracket of four to six weeks.

Centre has written to States and Union Territories to increase the interval between two doses of COVISHIELD to 4 to 8 weeks based on recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, NTAGI and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, NEGVAC.

This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to COVISHIELD and not to COVAXIN Vaccine.

In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine – COVISHIELD, has been revisited by NTAGI and subsequently by NEGVAC in its 20th meeting.

During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4 to 8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4 to 6 weeks. Union Health Ministry said, Government has accepted the recommendations of both the expert group.

The Union Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval.

