इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 03:34:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India retains top status in International Flight Safety Standards

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s International Aviation Safety Assessment rating will continue to remain in Category One as the country meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight. India received category one status after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the areas covering aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing.

FAA under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program determines whether a country complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The FAA appreciated the DGCA for demonstrating a commitment to ensuring the effective safety oversight of India’s aviation system. Category One status countries are permitted to operate and expand their services to destinations in the USA and codeshare with US air carriers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said India’s Category 1 determination has come at a time when the Indian aviation sector is on a high growth trajectory and is a testimony to India’s commitment to effective safety oversight for its civil aviation system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart