India retains top status in International Flight Safety Standards

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s International Aviation Safety Assessment rating will continue to remain in Category One as the country meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight. India received category one status after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the areas covering aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing.

FAA under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program determines whether a country complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The FAA appreciated the DGCA for demonstrating a commitment to ensuring the effective safety oversight of India’s aviation system. Category One status countries are permitted to operate and expand their services to destinations in the USA and codeshare with US air carriers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said India’s Category 1 determination has come at a time when the Indian aviation sector is on a high growth trajectory and is a testimony to India’s commitment to effective safety oversight for its civil aviation system.