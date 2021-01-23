India remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

WEB DESK

People in different parts of India paid homage to great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today.

On this day in 1897, Neta Ji was born in Cuttack, Odisha. The day is being celebrated as Parakram Diwas. The year-long celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji also started today. Government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji as ‘Parakram Diwas’ on 23rd January every year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the inaugural event of the celebrations being held at Kolkata.

Union Culture Ministry has planned a number of activities and projects for this year-long commemoration. A High Level Committee, headed by the Prime Minister, has been constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner.

The Ministry of Education proposed to establish five chairs on Netaji in five Indian Universities, organize online Lectures and Webinars on teachings of Netaji. National Film Development Corporation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will organize a short-film competition on – How to fulfil Netaji’s dreams for India.

Doordarshan and All India Radio will host panel discussions, produce documentaries and other programs on the life and times of Netaji. Railway Ministry has also renamed Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express. It is one of the oldest trains of Indian Railways.

During the freedom struggle, the great freedom fighter Netaji at one occasion, highlighted the importance of unity among the countrymen to end the British Rule. Netaji had also called upon the people to be ready for the sacrifice for the sake of the motherland.

President Ram Nath Kovind has paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, it is befitting to celebrate this day as “Parakram Diwas” to honour his boundless courage and valour. He said, Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers.

He said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India’s freedom struggle. The President said, Netaji’s patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. He said, we are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader,Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said that Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice and played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. He said, the nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.

IFFI will pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary today. In Netaji’s honour, the film ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero’ by Shyam Benegal will be screened. IFFI that commenced on 16th January will conclude tomorrow