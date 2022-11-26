India remembers martyrs & victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on 14th anniversary

WEB DESK

India today remembers with gratitude all those who lost their lives during the Mumbai terror attacks on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. President Droupadi Murmu today said, the, the President said, the nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that terrorism threatens humanity. Remembering the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Dr. Jaishankar said, today the world joins India in remembering its victims. He said, those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, India has always been a harbinger of global peace and social harmony and the country is committed to eliminating terrorism. He saluted those who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the people during the Mumbai terror attack.