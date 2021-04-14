India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

India pays homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

Staff Reporter

India today paid homage to the Chief Architect of Indian Constitution Babsaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary today.

A jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar worked hard throughout his life to end social discrimination against weaker sections of the society.

He became the first Law and Justice Minister after independence and played an important role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Ambedkar was bestowed with the country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna in 1990 posthumously.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

In a message, President Kovind said, all through his inspiring life, Dr. Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements.

In a tweet, the Vice President said, a great social reformer, outstanding intellectual and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar was a true humanist who all through his life strove to dismantle caste barriers and social inequalities.

In his message, the Prime Minister said, Dr Ambedkar’s struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation.