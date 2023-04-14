इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 08:50:43      انڈین آواز
India remembers Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Published On:

Staff Reporter

India today remembered the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the occasion. In a message, the President stated that BR Ambedkar’s basic mantra – Educate, Organize and Struggle to bring the deprived communities to the mainstream of society – will always remain relevant. President Murmu also highlighted Baba Saheb’s faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality as the backbone of the country’s democracy. She urged citizens to pledge to adopt Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and continue to work towards creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation and society.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has paid tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and recalled him as an intellectual, legal stalwart, social reformer and true nationalist.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted Dr Ambedkar for dedicating his life towards the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of society.

On the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his gratitude towards Dr Ambedkar for sacrificing all the comforts and facilities for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that his thoughts of social justice and empowerment of all will always be inspiring for new generations.

