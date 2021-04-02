Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2021 04:21:59      انڈین آواز

India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under BIMSTEC framework: Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India remains committed to further building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organization stronger, vibrant, more effective and result-oriented. Delivered a statement at the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting being held virtually today, Dr Jaishankar expressed confidence that BIMSTEC would scale new heights in the times to come with the collective efforts and spirit of cooperation. He said, BIMSTEC enjoys the unique strength of connecting South and South-East Asia and it has steadily gained prominence in the Indian foreign policy. Dr Jaishankar said, participation of BIMSTEC leaders at Indian Government’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2019 was a testament to it. He said, BIMSTEC over the years has emerged as a promising sub-regional grouping with growing strategic and economic interests of the Member States, as well as of the international community in the Bay of Bengal region.

The Minister said, our collective resolve to impart a fresh dynamism to BIMSTEC has rejuvenated the organization. He expressed happiness that the region is witnessing rapid economic growth with growing political and economic cooperation among the Member States.

Dr Jaishankar said, India had announced several initiatives at the last BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu to further strengthen BIMSTEC cooperation and capacity-building in diverse areas. He expressed happiness that many of these initiatives have already been implemented.

Dr Jaishankar said, development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security. He said, the region face both traditional and non-traditional security challenges and cooperation in the security sector has a special significance for the region. The Minister said, National Security Advisors of Member States have met thrice since 2017 and they have been working closely and moved forward in several aspects of security cooperation including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, coastal security and cybersecurity in a tangible manner.

Dr Jaishankar expressed happiness that BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism, Transnational Organized Crime and illicit Drug Trafficking has come into force last month and BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters has been finalized for signing at the fifth BIMSTEC Summit. He said, these Conventions will provide a robust legal basis to further strengthen our cooperation in this sector.

The Minister said, disaster management is another important area of collaboration among the BIMSTEC countries having similar geo-climatic conditions. He said, BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate, being hosted in India, is fully functional with the state of the art facilities to provide Disaster Early Warning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz