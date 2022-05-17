FreeCurrencyRates.com

India rejects Pak resolution on J&K delimitation move

AMN / WEB DESK

India has rejected a resolution moved in Pakistan’s National Assembly against the delimitation proposal in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the foreign ministry said, “We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism, the goverment has underlined.

“Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation,” it insisted.

“The delimitation exercise in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation. It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda,” the statement further read.

This comes a day after the government had slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its “unwarranted” comments and asked it to refrain from carrying out its “communal agenda”. “We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India. As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

