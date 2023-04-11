India rejects China’s objections to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

@MEAIndia

AMN / WEB DESK

The government has reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country. Responding to the Chinese Official Spokesperson’s comments on the recent visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the comments made by the Chinese Spokesperson.



Ministry’s Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today said, Indian leaders routinely travel to the State of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of the country. He said, Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of the country. He said, objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change reality.