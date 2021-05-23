Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Over 2.57 lakh fresh cases reported in country in last 24 hours
Foreign aid to combat COVID-19 being expeditiously dispatched to States, UTs: Health Ministry
Lockdown extended in Karnataka, TN to check surging Covid19 cases
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to less wealthy nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 May 2021 06:09:41      انڈین آواز

India registers substantial decrease in total number of active cases; recovery rate improves to 88.30%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Nation continues to march strongly on its path of COVID recovery with substantial decrease in total number of active cases. For the 10th consecutive day today, the number of patients discharged has outnumbered the number of new cases. In the past 24 hours, over 3 lakh 55 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease whereas in the same time span 2 lakh 40 thousand 842 fresh cases were recorded nationwide. With this the recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 88.30 per cent.

The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country also continues to witness consistent decline and comprises nearly 10.57 per cent of the total reported cases. The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 28 lakh people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 34 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 78 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 741 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2 lakh 99 thousand 266.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 32 crore 86 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 21 lakh 23 thousand samples being tested across the country . As of today, two thousand 558 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 259 government and one thousand 299 private labs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

Narinder Batra re elected President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Contesting for the second term Narinder Batra was re-elected as the Internati ...

We are ready for Tokyo Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Captain Savita

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Savita feels that Women's hockey team is ready for the Tokyo O ...

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz