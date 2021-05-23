India registers substantial decrease in total number of active cases; recovery rate improves to 88.30%

AMN

Nation continues to march strongly on its path of COVID recovery with substantial decrease in total number of active cases. For the 10th consecutive day today, the number of patients discharged has outnumbered the number of new cases. In the past 24 hours, over 3 lakh 55 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease whereas in the same time span 2 lakh 40 thousand 842 fresh cases were recorded nationwide. With this the recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 88.30 per cent.

The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country also continues to witness consistent decline and comprises nearly 10.57 per cent of the total reported cases. The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 28 lakh people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 34 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 78 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 741 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2 lakh 99 thousand 266.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 32 crore 86 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 21 lakh 23 thousand samples being tested across the country . As of today, two thousand 558 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 259 government and one thousand 299 private labs.