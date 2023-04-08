इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2023 01:13:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India registers over 6000 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India has registered six thousand one hundred and 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of two thousand two hundred people have recovered from COVID during the same period.

The Ministry said, there are over 31 thousand active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.74 per cent.

The Ministry said, over one thousand nine hundred vaccine doses of COVID were administered during the last 24 hours. Over 220 crore 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart