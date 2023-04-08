India registers over 6000 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

AMN

India has registered six thousand one hundred and 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of two thousand two hundred people have recovered from COVID during the same period.

The Ministry said, there are over 31 thousand active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.74 per cent.

The Ministry said, over one thousand nine hundred vaccine doses of COVID were administered during the last 24 hours. Over 220 crore 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country so far.