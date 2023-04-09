India registers over 5300 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

India has registered over five thousand three hundred new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of three thousand seven hundred and 26 people have recovered from COVID during the same period.

The Ministry said, there are over 32 thousand active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.74 per cent.

The Ministry said, over six hundred vaccine doses of COVID were administered during the last 24 hours. Over 220 crore 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country so far.