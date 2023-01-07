India registers nearly 99% decline in cases of Kala-Azar disease..

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

India registered a 98.7 percent decline in cases of Kala-Azar between 2007 and 2022. The cases in the country reduced from 44,533 in 2007 to 834 in 2022. 632 endemic blocks have already achieved elimination status which is less than one case per 10,000.

Only one block remains in the endemic category. The country has also revised its goal to eradicate Kala-azar endemic from the year 2030 to 2023. In a tweet, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed confidence that the country will eliminate the disease by the end of this year. He said that the government has intensified the fight against Kala Azar.