India registers 6% growth in steel production

India has produced 31.9 million tonnes of steel from January to March this year with a growth of 5.9 percent. In March alone, steel production stood at 10.9 million tonnes with 4.4 percent growth rate. As per the data released by World Steel Association yesterday, India is the only country among top 10 steel producing nations of the world, which has registered growth in steel production in January to March period, as compared to corresponding period last year. Brazil is the only other country among top 10 nations which has registered growth in the month of March.

Congratulating the steel industry for this sterling performance, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh encouraged it to sustain this level of performance in this year. He said, such momentum of production will help India reach the targeted level of 500 million tonne production capacity in the next 25 years of Amritkaal.

