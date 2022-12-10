FreeCurrencyRates.com

India register 4th highest score in ODIs after 409/8 against Bangladesh

AMN

Riding high on a double century by Ishan Kishan and a century by Virat Kohli, India has set a massive target of 410 runs for Bangladesh in the third ODI being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Bangladesh was 73 for 3 in 12 overs when reports last came in.

Earlier, put into bat first, India scored 409 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Ishan Kishan scored his first-ever double-century in ODI. With this, he became the seventh batsman to hit a double ton in international cricket and the fastest to achieve this feat in ODI. Virat Kohli made his 72nd century by scoring 113 runs.

India has already lost the three-match series as Bangladesh won the previous two matches.

The ODI series will be followed by two Test matches. The first test will start on 14th December at Chittagong stadium while the second test will be played on 22nd December at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

