India records over 3000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

The country has registered over three thousand new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of thirteen hundred 90 people have recovered from CCOVID during the same period.

The Ministry said, there are over 15 thousand active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.78 per cent.

Over six thousand vaccine doses of COVID were administered during the last 24 hours. Over 220 crore 65 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country so far.