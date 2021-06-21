India receives USD 64 billion in FDI in 2020; becomes 5th largest recipient of inflows in world

WEB DESK

India received USD 64 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world, according to a UN report. The report said, in India, Foreign Direct Investment increased 27 per cent, to USD 64 billion in 2020, from USD 51 billion in 2019, pushed up by acquisitions in the information and communication technology industry.

The World Investment Report 2021 by the UN Conference on Trade and Development released today, said global Foreign Direct Investment flows have been severely hit by the pandemic and they plunged 35 per cent in 2020, to USD 1 trillion from USD 1.5 trillion the previous year.

The report noted that the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in India weighs heavily on the country’s overall economic activities but its strong fundamentals provide “optimism” for the medium term.