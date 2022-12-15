India receives all 36 Rafale aircraft from France

AMN / WEB DESK

India has received all 36 Rafale aircraft from France, with the last aircraft landing in the country today. According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft arrived after a quick en-route mid-air refuelling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft, after taking off from France.

India and France had signed the inter-government agreement in 2016, under which Paris agreed to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around 60,000 crore rupees to India. The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived on 29th July, 2020.