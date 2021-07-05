Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
India receives 2600 kilos of delicious mangoes from Bangladesh

WEB DESK

India received 2600 kilos of delicious mangoes from Bangladesh today as a memento of friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

It was sent through the Petrapole border of Bangaon in West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh’s Benapole Custom House Anupam Chakma said, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has sent the gift of a special variety of Haribhanga mangoes for the President and the Prime Minister of India and other political leaders including the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Assistant Commissioner Customs Petrapole Anit Jain said, they are hopeful that the sweetness of the mangoes will take away the bitterness of Covid-19.

