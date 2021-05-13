India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, over 7000 cylinders as foreign aid

WEB DESK
The Union Government is continuously engaged in the allocation and supply of medical equipment and medicines to the States and Union Territories received from the various countries.
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that a total of nine thousand 284 Oxygen Concentrators, over seven thousand Oxygen Cylinders, 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, five thousand 933 ventilators and BiPAP machines and more than three lakh 44 thousand Remdesivir vials have been dispatched to the States and Union Territories so far.
The Health Ministry said, global aid has been delivered to the States and Union Territories to strengthen and supplement their COVID response. The Central Government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid through faster custom clearances.