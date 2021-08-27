UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
India reaffirms commitment towards addressing gender & women centric issues at G20 Conference

AMN / NEW DELHI

Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani has reaffirmed India’s commitment towards addressing gender and women centric issues through mutual cooperation.

She conveyed India’s solidarity with G20 for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment amongst partner countries. She was addressing the First ever G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment which was held at Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy in a hybrid format yesterday.

Ms. Irani highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Centre towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare and strengthening women’s safety & security.

The G20 conference acknowledged the common objectives and shared responsibilities to advance the goals of equality and development of women and girls in all spheres including STEM, Financial and Digital Literacy, Environment and Sustainability.

