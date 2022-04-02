India ready to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Russian Foreign Minister

Staff Reporter

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday. Mr Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations.

The Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts. The Russian Foreign Minister also updated Mr Modi on the progress of decisions taken during the India-Russia bilateral Summit held in December last year.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi. Mr Lavrov arrived last evening on a two-day visit to India. The two Ministers also discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine. Mr Lavrov briefed the Indian side on Russia’s perspective, including the ongoing talks. In his opening remarks before the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities.