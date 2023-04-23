India reaches 38th spot on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index

PM says it is encouraging trend

India has reached the 38th spot on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. In 2014, India was ranked 54th.

India’s ranking in the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index 2023 has improved by six places, thanks to significant investments in soft and hard infrastructure, as well as technology, which have led to an improvement in the country’s port performance. The World Bank report has ranked India at 38, up from 44 in 2018, among 139 countries.

According to the World Bank report, the Indian government has made investments in both soft and hard infrastructure related to trade, which has helped connect port gateways on both coasts to the economic poles in the hinterland. The report also highlights that end-to-end supply chain digitalisation is allowing countries, particularly emerging economies like India, to shorten port delays by up to 70% compared to those in developed countries.

In terms of international shipments, India’s ranking improved significantly, moving up from 44 in 2018 to 22 in 2023. The country also climbed four places to rank 48 in logistics competence and equality. In terms of timelines, India saw a significant improvement, moving up 17 places in the rankings. Additionally, India improved three places in tracking and tracing, now ranking at 38.

It climbed 16 places from 2014 to 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it an encouraging trend, powered by government reforms and focus on improving logistics infrastructure. In a tweet, he said these gains will reduce costs and make country’s businesses more competitive.