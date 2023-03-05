इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 09:42:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India raises issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva with Swiss ambassador

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the United Nations building in Switzerland’s Geneva. Sources said that the Swiss Ambassador assured Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma that he would convey India’s concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

The Swiss Ambassador also clarified that the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, and it neither endorses the claims nor reflects the position of the Swiss Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart