India raises issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva with Swiss ambassador

WEB DESK

India today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the United Nations building in Switzerland’s Geneva. Sources said that the Swiss Ambassador assured Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma that he would convey India’s concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

The Swiss Ambassador also clarified that the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, and it neither endorses the claims nor reflects the position of the Swiss Government.