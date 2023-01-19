India produces record over 5,000 Lakh Metric Tons of sugarcane in 2021-22

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has produced a record over 5,000 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of sugarcane in the sugar season 2021-22. About three thousand 574 LMT of sugarcane was crushed to around 394 LMT of sugar. 36 LMT of sugar out of this was diverted to ethanol production and 359 LMT of sugar was produced by sugar mills. During 2021-22, the revenue of more than 20 thousand crore rupees was made by sugar mills from the sale of ethanol.

During the sugar season between October and September 2021-22, India has emerged as the world’s largest producer and consumer of sugar. It has also become the world’s second-largest exporter of sugar after Brazil.