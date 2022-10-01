India Post starts dedicated Road Network Transport service between Jammu & Srinagar

AMN

The Department of Posts J&K Circle starts a dedicated Road Network Transport (RTN) Service on daily basis which will connect Jammu and Srinagar for transmission of Parcels/Speed Post Parcels. AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that this is the first RTN service connecting Jammu City to the Kashmir Valley which will cater the long pending needs of transmission of parcel mails between these two cities of J&K and this will serve as a bridge for all businessmen, manufacturer, factory owners to transmit their items/parcels to Kashmir Valley and vice versa. Postmaster General, Jammu Region, Col Vinod Kumar has flagged off the well-decorated Vehicle of Postal Department carrying Parcel Mails meant for Srinagar today. At the same time an RTN Vehicle is flagged off by Chief Postmaster General J&K Circle from Srinagar also which is carrying parcels, logistic consignments and speed post parcels meant to be delivered in Jammu city. Worth to mention, with this historical start of RTN service, J&K has got connected to the rest of India for the fastest transmission of all kinds of parcel items, Logistic consignments as well as Speed Post Parcels. The RTN vehicles are fitted with GPS devices and each moment will be tracked during their run on road. Customers can also track their consignments on India Post website and come to know the whereabouts of their parcels.