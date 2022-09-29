India play out 1-1 draw with Singapore in Hung Thinh friendly tournament

AMN

The Indian men’s football team began the three-nation Hung Thinh friendly tournament with a 1-1 draw against Singapore at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Saturday. Singapore’s Ikhsan Fandi scored the opening goal of the match before India’s Ashique Kuruniyan restored the parity. It was the first football match between the two sides in 10 years. This was India’s first international match since winning matches against Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers back in June. Singapore, meanwhile, came into the match losing 4-0 to Vietnam on Wednesday. India next play Vietnam at the same venue on Tuesday.