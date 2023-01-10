India pitches in for just and equitable development for all at G-20 meeting on Financial Inclusion

Kolkata

The Plenary Session of the first meeting of G-20 Working Group on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion began here today. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda delivered the inaugural address at the meeting.

In his inaugural address, Mr Munda stressed the need for just and equitable development of all. Reiterating India’s vision of Vasudhaibo Kutumbakam, he said, we strive for a human centric globalisation, where no one is left behind.

Mr Munda said, as we navigate through these turbulent times, in a sustainable, holistic and responsible manner, the process of financial inclusion enables us to find a way for better currency management. The Minister later participated in a sensitisation programme of financial literacy for the school children at the Viswa Bangla Convention Centre.