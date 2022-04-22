FreeCurrencyRates.com

India Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference to bring together pharma industry

The 7th edition of the India Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference 2022 will be held in New Delhi on Monday. The theme of the three-day conference is – Vision 2047: Transformative roadmap for the future.

The conference aims at bringing together the pharma industry and medical device manufacturing players, stakeholders, and academia to deliberate upon the future roadmap of the industry in the next 25 years. Speaking at the curtain raiser event, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in New Delhi that the event will help stakeholders strategize on how to take the pharma and manufacturing industries forward in the next 25 years.

In addition to this, industry players would also deliberate on how to strengthen the manufacturing industry. He said, the government will also bring a policy for research and innovation for the patented drug manufacturing industry, for which a brainstorming session will also be held at the conference. Mr. Mandaviya expressed hope that this conference will prove to be fruitful for stakeholders to set an effective roadmap for the industries.

