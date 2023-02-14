इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 01:04:48      انڈین آواز
India pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack victims of CRPF

The nation pays homage to the Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in 2019 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Forty CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack carried out by Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome attack. In a tweet, Mr Sinha said, the valour and sacrifice of the jawans who lost their lives for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a Tweet, Mr Modi said, the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of our valorous heroes whom we lost on this day in Pulwama. The Prime Minister said, their courage motivates the people to build a strong and developed India.

