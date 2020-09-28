Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India pays homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on 113th birth anniversary

AMN / NEW DELHI

India today paid homage to the revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary today.

It was on this day in 1907, Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Lyallpur district of undivided Punjab province.

He fought against British rule for the country’s independence and was hanged in Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and highlighted his contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, Mr Modi described the great freedom fighter as symbol of bravery and courage.

The Prime Minister said another beautiful aspect of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s life was that he very well understood the importance of teamwork, be it dedication towards Lala Lajpat Rai, or his attachment with Chandrashekhar Azad, Sukhdev and Rajguru and other freedom fighters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, his saga of valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Mr Shah expressed his gratitude to Shaheed Bhagat Singh who gave new direction to freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice and awakened resolve of independence among youth of the country. Home Minister said, Bhagat Singh will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone.

BJP President JP Nadda paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Mr Nadda said, he was a great revolutionary freedom fighter, who raised his voice against the British rule at his young age.

He said, the stories of Bhagat Singh indomitable courage and valor still awaken the patriotism in the youth.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has also paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

