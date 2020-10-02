India pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi his Birth Anniversary

AMN

People across India is paying homage to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st Birth Anniversary today. A series of activities are being organized across the country and also around the Globe. Many virtual events are being held in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha was organized at Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in the National Capital. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Bapu at the Raj Ghat.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

In a message, President appealed to the people to resolve to re-dedicate themselves to the welfare and progress of the nation. He also appealed people to follow the Mantra of truth and non-violence, and build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India and make Mahatma Gandhiji’s dreams come true.

In a tweet, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Bapu, through his life and teachings showed people the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind. He said, Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Antyodaya guides us to work for the uplift of the last person.

Paying tributes to Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, we bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. He said, there is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. The Prime Minister hoped that Bapu’s ideals will keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri also remembered

India is also remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th Birth Anniversary today. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his samadhi in Vijay Ghat.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, a great son of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri served the nation with exceptional dedication. He said, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s fundamental role in the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and his wartime leadership continues to inspire the nation.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Lal Bahadur Shastri was an epitome of simplicity, humility and wisdom. Mr Naidu said, he steered the nation through critical times with his exemplary leadership. He said, Shastri Ji’s clarion call of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan’ energized an entire nation to fight internal and external threats faced by the nation.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He said, Shastri Ji epitomized simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. The Prime Minister said, we remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India.