India pays homage to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA today paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary. The day is also observed as Martyrs’ Day. He was assassinated on this day in 1948. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his Samadhi in Rajghat on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria were among those who offered tributes the father of nation at Rajghat on Martyrs Day.

An inter-religious prayer meeting was organized on this occasion.The nation also observed a two-minute silence at 11 AM on Martyrs’ Day today.

In his message, President Kovind said people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. He asked everyone to resolve to follow his path of truth and love.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, Bapu’s ideals continue to motivate millions. He said, on Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian.

In his message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Gandhi Ji was a crusader of peace, non-violence and selfless service. He said Gandhi Ji Both left an indelible imprint on the sands of time through his words and action.

The Vice President said Bapu inspired countless people worldwide to follow the path of ahimsa and worked relentlessly for the uplift of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward.

Films Division is paying tribute to the father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi by screening a film. Films being streamed is ‘Gandhi Rediscovered’. It is a 27 Min documentary in Hindi and English and discusses the scope of Swadeshi.

The documentary will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube channel, throughout the day. It can be watched by log onto filmsdivision.org/ and click @ “Documentary of the Week” section or following youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision.