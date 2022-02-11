India Pavilion inaugurated at 72nd Berlinale European Film Market 2022

WEB DESK

India Pavilion was inaugurated at the 72nd Berlinale European Film Market 2022 yesterday. It was organised on the sidelines of the Berlin International Film Festival. The Inaugural session, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation and the Confederation of Indian Industry, saw the unveiling of the virtual India Pavilion which is showcasing, 75 Years of India’s Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav among others.

During the inaugural Session, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Apurva Chandra extolling the film industry of India as the biggest in the world, producing three thousand films every year.

He commended the prowess of India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industry and called it the country’s next big growth story, after the information technology sector.

India Pavilion offers a sneak peek into the cinemas of India and the beautiful locales which beacon film makers to come to India. The pavilion will remain live till 17th February.

Hundred years of Satyajit Ray are also being commemorated with a special screening of selected films of the maestro and some documentaries on his life. Eight other Indian films in different regional languages are being screened.