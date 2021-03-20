Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
India participates in Nowruz celebrations at SCO in Beijing

India participated in the Nowruz festivities at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing on Friday. As SCO is celebrating 2021 as ‘Year of Culture’, India showcased performances of Kathak, Yoga, Indian cuisine, artefacts to an audience of more than 500. Eighteen countries including all the member countries, dialogue partners and observer countries presented their cultural diversities including their cuisine.

Ambassador Vikram Misri extended warmest greetings on the occasion and conveyed that Nowruz is an important part of India’s own cultural tapestry and a reflection of diversity, richness and plurality of Indian culture.

Ambassador also planted a Pine tree sapling on the occasion and said that it symbolizes the nurturing of friendship between India and SCO and the message ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

A friendship pavilion was also inaugurated at the SCO Secretariat as the atmosphere was full of festivities amid the tunes of local musical instruments. Indian pavilion was the centre of attraction for many as it showcased its cultural diversity, cuisine and heritage. A demonstration of Yoga was also held.

Nowruz is the Persian New Year and symbol of onset of spring in northern hemisphere. It’s a universal celebration of new beginnings, wishing prosperity and welcoming the future. Families use this time to deep clean their homes and closets and buy fresh clothing.

It’s a monthlong celebration, filled with parties, good food, craft-making, street performances and public rituals. March 21 was officially recognized in 2010 as International Nowruz Day by the United Nations. This year, it falls on March 20.

