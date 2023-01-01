India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners & fishermen

Staff Reporter

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations, strategic facilities and prisoners through diplomatic channels in each other’s custody in pursuance of agreements signed between both countries.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July. External Affairs Ministry said, India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

The Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody. The Ministry said, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian.

The Ministry said, India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.