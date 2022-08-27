India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup draws huge interest among fans, advertisers

Sports Desk

South Asian cricket rivals India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the second match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Their last outing was in September 2021, during the T20 World Cup that year. But the Asia Cup itself is coming back after a gap of four years, following two consecutive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seeing fans entusiasm, Dream11, Big Basket, Samsung, LIC, Mondelez and Thumps Up, a cross-spectrum of advertisers have signed up for the big match and tournament.

India and Pakistan have played numerous memorable matches across formats over the years, 14 of which were played at the Asia Cup. While it may be Pakistan who lead the head to head stats in Tests and ODIs played between the two sides, India are far ahead of their neighbours in tournament meetings between the two sides and that is also the case in the Asia Cup.