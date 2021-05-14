India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets on Eid

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Army and Pakistan Army celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

Sweets and compliments were exchanged by the representatives of both the Armies in an atmosphere of bonhomie and festivities.

The ceremony is seen as a confidence building measures in the backdrop of recently agreed ceasefire between both the countries. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and expected to promote goodwill and mutual trust.