India, Pakistan agree for ‘strict ceasefire’ observance along LoC

India and Pakistan have agreed for “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

This was decided after the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere during the discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact held between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the border, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity and lead to violence, the statement said

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control with effect from midnight 24/25, February 2021,” it said.

Both sides reiterated that the existing mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, according to the statement.

The joint statement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue.

Khan was addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference which he co-chaired with his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo,

“Our only dispute (with India) is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,” Imran Khan said.

Responding to Khan’s statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

“Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.