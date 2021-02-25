‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2021 07:18:46      انڈین آواز

India, Pakistan agree for ‘strict ceasefire’ observance along LoC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Our Correspondent

India and Pakistan have agreed for “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

This was decided after the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere during the discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact held between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan on February 25 in a joint statement said that the two neighbouring countries have agreed for “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors” with effect from February 24-25 midnight.

This was agreed between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries during discussions over the established hotline, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere during the discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact held between the DGsMO”, India and Pakistan said in in a joint statement today Feb 25.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the border, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity and lead to violence, the statement said

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control with effect from midnight 24/25, February 2021,” it said.

Both sides reiterated that the existing mechanism of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, according to the statement.

The joint statement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir is the only dispute with India and it can only be resolved through dialogue.

Khan was addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference which he co-chaired with his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo,

“Our only dispute (with India) is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,” Imran Khan said.

Responding to Khan’s statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

“Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Jyoti stuns two-time world champion, 3 Indian pugilists in quarter finals Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented  Jyoti Gulia produced a awesome  performance to stun  two-time w ...

President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

AMN / AHMEDABAD President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the newly constructed world’s largest Cricket ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!