India Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Viktor Axelsen

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the second day of the India Open Super 750 Badminton tournament at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hallin New Delhi today, India’s Thomas Cup winning star Kidambi Srikanth lost to World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen. Viktor Axelsen defeated Srikanth 21-14, 21-19.

In Women’s Singles, Beiwen Zhang defeated youngster Aakarshi Kashyap 21-15, 21-12. In the other match Busanan Ongbamrungphan over powered Malvika Bansod.

In Women’s Doubles, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam also lost their match against Pearly Tan-Muralitharan Thinaah.

Yesterday, star shuttler and home favourite P.V. Sindhu’s first round exit came as a big shock to the Indian fans. However, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal in singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in doubles secured their places in the round of 16 quite comfortably