India Open Badminton tournament 2023 begins in New Delhi

AMN

India Open Badminton Tournament began in New Delhi today, January 17. In Men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy will lock horns in the first round this afternoon.

In Women’s singles, PV Sindhu will take on Supanida Katethon of Thailand and Saina Nehwal will be up against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

In Men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy will play their first-round match today. In women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Sikki Reddy and Shruti Mishra lost to the German duo of Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau in the round of 32.