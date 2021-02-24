India only country on track among G20 to meet its climate change mitigation commitments: Javadekar

AMN / WEB DESK
Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Mr. Prakash Javadekar has said that climate change is the defining issue of our times. Speaking at the UN Security Council Yesterday on the theme of Climate and Security.
Maintenance of international peace and security, Mr Javadekar said that India is the only country on track among G20 countries in meeting its climate change commitments.
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi the Minister made an appeal to shift a climate friendly lifestyle.