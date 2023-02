India has exported onion worth 523.8 million US dollars in between April and December last year. It also registered a 16.3 per cent increase in exports as compared to the year 2021 during the same period.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said that there was no restrictions or prohibitions imposed on onion export. It stated that only the export of onion seed is restricted and that too is permitted under authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade.