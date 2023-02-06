India offers all possible assistance to cope with earthquake in Türkiye

Search & Rescue Teams, Medical Teams along with relief material to be dispatched to Türkiye in coordination with Government of Republic of Türkiye

Staff Reporter

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Türkiye today, Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures.

It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye.

More than 500 killed as 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search & rescue operations. Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, representatives of Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation and Health & Family Welfare.