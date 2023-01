AMN

The country is observing 7th Armed Forces Veterans Day today. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs paid tributes at National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is being celebrated at nine locations across the country including Juhunjhunu, Jalandhar, Panagarh, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Mumbai.